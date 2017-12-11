autoevolution
 

Brooks Stevens’ Cadillac Die Valkyrie Concept Car Is Out Of This World

The 1950s were pretty lucrative for the United States of America as far as automotive design is concerned. That era gave us plenty of timeless cars, including the one you’re looking at now: the breathtaking Die Valkyrie.
Conceived by industrial designer Clifford Brooks Stevens, who’s also responsible for the Miller Beer logo and Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, the Die Valkyrie started life as a 1955 Cadillac Series 60 Special. The idea behind the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful concept was to create an American car worthy of the European automotive world, and Stevens’ desire almost came true thanks to the backing of a real estate developer.

By “almost,” yours truly refers to the fact the Die Valkyrie never went into production. The project stopped after the second concept saw the light of day. The original was purchased by Stevens as a gift for his wife, after which the car went into preservation mode at the Books Stevens Museum.

The Die Valkyrie you’re looking at is the car that belonged to Brooks and Alice, and it’s mostly original. With the exception of a repaint that shows its age here and there, the vehicle is pretty much a time capsule that harks back to the days when automotive designers had more freedom of expression than the bean counter-controlled design departments of today.

Offered for sale by Hyman Ltd., the asking price of chassis #001 is $395,000. That sort of money gets you a swooping V at the front and a removable hardtop for open-air driving, Spohn Works bodywork, and an all-American engine. The 5.4-liter V8 under the hood is an OHV dual-quad engine with just about 270 horsepower on tap. The automatic transmission, meanwhile, is a Hydra-Matic developed by General Motors.

“Die Valkyrie is sure to be welcome at virtually concours event worldwide, and would make a most welcome centerpiece to any collection of rare and exciting concept cars,” highlights Hyman Ltd. in the ad for this rarefied breed of four-wheeled American style.
