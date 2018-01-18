Cadillac CTS-V Nudges Ahead of Mercedes-AMG E63 in Surprising Review

AWD

Let's start by talking about Cadillac. As Johnny Lieberman and Jethro Bovingdon mention, the company was stuck making stuffy, boring cars for old men. And so they copied BMW and even started a performance branch.We bet that the CTS-V was benchmarked against all sorts of German performance sedans, including at the Nurburgring track. However, they wanted to leave something of that old Cadillac feel, so the exhaust is mute and overshadowed by the supercharger whine made by the V8 it stole from the Z06. That's one thing this American hero car takes flack for in the review.But it's funny because Jethro knows absolutely nothing about the CTS-V before going into this review, yet is blown away by its handling. With the help of its platform and by not using, Caddilac's car is about 500 lbs lighter than theSure, with 640 horsepower, the CTS-V sounds like the typical American straight-line hero. But it's actually better at cornering and braking, proving that once you get up to speed, AMG's solution of adding more traction is not the only way to deal with overpowered V8 engines.Neither car seems to have the perfect automatic gearbox. And while that might seem like too much to ask, Porsche's new Panamera disagrees. You could buy a Jetta with the interior options fitted to the E63, so they skip analyzing that part and call it a dead heat before heading to the track. There, in the hands of Randy Pobst, the CTS-V manages to inspire confidence and sets a fractionally faster lap time.