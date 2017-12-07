autoevolution
Tesla Model S P100D vs. 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Drag Race Is Top Gear Funny

7 Dec 2017, 10:35 UTC
by
By now, even those who don't belong to the automotive aficionado camp have learned about the drag racing might of the Tesla Model S. After all, with the P100D wrestling supercars for the fun of it, such an effect was guaranteed. But what happens when the electric sedan is thrown at one of the world's quickest super-sedans, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S?
A delicious answer to that question comes from Top Gear, with the Brits having recently held a drag race involving the P100D and the E63 S.

While the Palo Alto machine is recommended by its Ludicrous Mode, which makes the most out of the electric hardware, the Affalterbach four-door also has strong assets.

You see, the previous generation of the E63 S was already a saloon that swept us off our feet when it managed to outsprint the ex-gen Porsche Panamera Turbo S.

And with the W213 incarnation of the sedan missile, the German engineers went even further. Not only does the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S beat the Porsche Panamera Turbo in a drag race, but it can also leave the Stuttgart beast behind in a track battle.

Sure, we have yet to see the E63 S battling the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in a drag race (the chunky nature of the hybrid means we wouldn't expect it to win the circuit fight), but that's another story for another time.

Returning to the Tesla vs Mercedes-AMG we have here, TG held the event in its typical fashion. This means you can expect quite a few giggles to accompany the sprinting action.

We don't want to ruin the fun of the footage below, so we won't throw too many spoilers at you. However, we'll let you know that the Mercedes-AMG E63 S made full use of its AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system during the takeoff phase of the race. But will this be enough to keep up with the American electron juice sipper?

