autoevolution
 

2019 Ram 1500 Pickup Goes Official With 48-Volt Mild-Hybrid System

15 Jan 2018, 9:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Offered from the 2009 to the 2018 model years, the fourth-generation Ram prepares to go the way of the dodo to make room for the all-new model. Having made its world premiere at the Detroit Auto Show for the 2019 model year, the newcomer is stronger, lighter, and a lot more tech-savvy.
41 photos
2019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 1500
The design is a modern take on the big-rig look Ram Truck is known for, and while it may not be to everyone’s taste, the aesthetic refresh is a step in the right direction. Thanks to a little bit of aluminum here and some composite materials there, the new kid on the block is almost 225 pounds lighter compared to the 2018 Ram 1500. The frame is a bit lighter too, and it’s stronger than ever thanks to 98-percent high-strength steel content.

Maximum payload and trailer tow rating? 2,300 pounds and 12,700 pounds, respectively. In addition to the increased capability, the light-duty Ram is “the segment’s most aerodynamic pickup with .357 coefficient of drag.” This was made possible by active aero trickery such as grille shutters, air dam, and air suspension with Frequency Response Damping.

Another thing the 2019 Ram 1500 has going for it is the braking system. The automaker makes a case for the “largest front brakes in the segment at 14.9 inches,” which is reassuring considering the heft of a full-size pickup truck. The interior is also much improved, with the biggest change coming in the guise of the Tesla-like 12-inch infotainment screen.

Significant gains in efficiency were made possible by the eTorque mild-hybrid system, which is standard on the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and optional on the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. The system is similar to the one in the all-new Jeep Wrangler, integrating a 48-volt starter-generator that provides extra get-up-and-go for low-speed acceleration. It is powered by a 0.43-kWh lithium-ion battery, which is located in the back wall of the Ram’s cabin.

Models equipped with eTorque benefit from 90 and 130 pound-feet of additional torque, depending on the engine choice. The V6 is rated at 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft, while the V8 packs 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. Later on, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be added to the range.

Editor's note:

Rebel pictured in main photo.
2019 Ram 1500 mild hybrid Ram 1500 pickup truck Ram 2018 Detroit Auto Show
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
RAM Trucks models:
RAM Trucks 3500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 3500 Mega Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 3500 Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Regular CabRAM Trucks 3500 Regular Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 2500 Mega Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 2500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupAll RAM Trucks models  