Spyshots: 2020 Ram HD Pickup Truck Says Cheese To The Camera

16 Nov 2017, 10:56 UTC
by
There’s little time left until Ram Truck pulls the veils off the 2019 Ram 1500, and the heavy-duty pickup range is also in for a redesign. In comparison to the half-ton Ram, the all-new Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 workhorses are expected to arrive for MY 2020.
While the 1500 has been spied without any sort of camouflage, the 2020 Ram HD stepped out into the open for the first time with little to show. The carparazzi caught a development mule doing its thing in Michigan, and as it happens, the HD flaunts more traditional styling than the ½-ton.

It remains to be seen if in the 2020 Ram HD will integrate design elements from the 2019 Ram 1500 in the coming months as development kicks into overdrive. Truth be told, Ford made the thirteenth-generation F-Series look similar in both light- and heavy-duty configurations, and so did Chevrolet. What Ram can’t afford to mess with is the big-rig upright grille, which remains the trademark design constituent of FCA’s foremost pickup truck.

There’s been talk that Ram could drop the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 from the next-generation HD pickup line, but nothing official came our way from Fiat Chrysler. Leaving the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 the sole gasoline engine in the range makes sense from a bean counter’s point of view, though the truth of the matter is, larger displacement equals more torque equals superior towing capability. And speaking of the act of towing, the 2020 Ram HD pickup features a stronger high-strength steel frame with wider front rails.

At the other end of the scale, the 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six turbo diesel will receive a boost in torque to keep Ford and Chevrolet on their toes. In the 2018 model year Ram HD, the Cummins develops an earth-shattering 930 pound-feet of pulling power. Could Fiat Chrysler and Cummins be targeting 1,000 pound-feet for the next-generation HD? Let's wait and see.
