The Netherlands, Most Autonomous Driving-Friendly Country in the World

27 Jan 2018, 10:23 UTC ·
by
Autonomous vehicles are slowly becoming a reality, with more and more automakers striving to create the machine that would eventually turn driver into passenger. This strive is so intensive that even auditing giants took notice and found it useful to see which country is best prepared to incorporate autonomous vehicles.
The Automated Vehicles Readiness Index (AVRI), released by auditing firm KPMG does just that. It ranks countries depending on their autonomous vehicle readiness based on four different criteria. And the results are a bit surprising.

The criteria based on which countries were judged are policy and legislation, technology and innovation, infrastructure and consumer acceptance. Twenty countries were included in the index based on economic size and progress in adopting autonomous vehicles.

According to the data compiled by KPGM, the country that is most prepared for the rise of the self-driving machine is The Netherlands. It is followed closely by Singapore (ranked first in policy and consumer acceptance), the U.S. (listed first in technology and innovation) and Sweden. At the opposite side of the index are India, Mexico, Russia, and Brazil.

„The Netherlands provides an AV readiness model for other countries to follow, with excellent road infrastructure, a highly supportive government and enthusiastic adoption of electric vehicles,” says KPMG in its report.

„It is within the top four of each of the four pillars and ranked number one on infrastructure, most likely due to its heavily-used, well-maintained road network, rated as being among the world’s best by the World Economic Forum and the World Bank.”

KPMG encourages governments to support automakers developing autonomous vehicles, citing economic and social benefits. Some $50 billion have been invested worldwide over the last five years to develop autonomous technology, mostly from outside the automotive industry.

The most significant gain, however, would be saving possibly millions of lives. Statistics show that about 95% of car accidents are caused by human error, generating over a million deaths worldwide per year.
