2018 Dodge Durango Gets Moparized, Receives Multi-Colored Racing Stripes

SUV

There will be no direct changes made to the 475-horsepower HEMI V-8 engine, but there will be Mopar-sourced additions that could bring the Durango closer to its hot-rod aspirations.First, developed by Mopar engineers after being given access to the proprietary sound data, there will be two new exhaust systems which will improve flow, sound and overall performance.The upgrades will be made available for the Durango R/T and SRT models. For the R/T, the exhaust system is priced at $1,595 and is already available, while the SRT version will become available in the second quarter of 2018 for $1,850.Handling of theis to be improved by using a Mopar spring kit, which lowers the vehicle by an average of 15 mm (0.6 inches). Testing of the equipment showed the Durangos equipped with this kit have less rear-end squat during acceleration, less nose-dive under braking and reduced body roll while cornering. The lowering kit will cost $325 and will be available in March.On the outside, factory-customizations envisioned for the Durango limit themselves to the dual-center exterior stripe design which covers the front and rear fascias, hood, portions of the roof and the tailgate. The stripes will be offered from March in five colors, for nearly as much as the Mopar exhaust system: $1,195.The interior of the Durango could also change should the owner desire to through the SRT Interior Appearance Group. The package, available from $2,495 will add premium-wrapped instrument panel, Dinamica soft-touch headliner and accent paint on speaker trim rings and carbon-fiber instrument panel and door bezels.The souped-up Durango is currently on display at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.