Cinquone Qatar Is a 248 HP Fiat 500 With Champagne Glasses and Gold Details

27 Dec 2017, 21:21 UTC
Just because something doesn't make sense doesn't mean you shouldn't build it. Take this Cinquone Qatar, a heavily customized version of the Fiat 500 created by Romeo Ferraris.
With a roll cage and roof scoop, it looks like this Abarth has been stripped down completely with only one goal in mind: winning races. However, it's far from being spartan. In fact, the features inside its cabin belong in a Rolls-Royce.

The tri-tone dashboard is unlike anything we've seen before. The top is done in a wine-like burgundy color, with the leather bein held to the dash by contrasting stitching. The rest of the dash is pear while, topped off with gold accent trim around the switches, air vents, and infotainment.

You can't ignore the fact that it's an automatic with those Lambo-like buttons selecting the gears, expressly as a couple of champagne glasses have been placed next to the shifter. You could probably put it in drive and start "celebrating" even before the race is won. The seats look pretty unique too, with burgundy piping and added embroidery.

Where is the bottle? We're not sure either, but the fire extinguisher can't be missed since it's sitting in place of the rear bench and matches the white interior theme. Meanwhile, the roll cage has been covered in hand-stitched leather, and there's a couple of Sparco helmets in the trunk, complete with bespoke holders.

This is by no means the craziest Abarth we've ever seen since some people have stuffed the engine in the back. But 248 HP and 300 Nm are impressive numbers to squeeze out of a 1.4-liter turbo. Romeo Ferraris says the Cinquone Qatar will pull its luxury interior to 100 km/h in as little as 5.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 240 km/h.

There are other mods as well, like 215/35 tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels or 305 Brembo brakes with four pistons at the front. And let's not forget about the widebody kit!
