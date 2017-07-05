Fiat 500 Celebrates Six Decades Since A Legend Was Born

In 1957, Italy was in a state where its economy was booming to such an extent that historians decided to call this period a miracle. The rapid and sustained growth following the conclusion of WWII came with new challenges, tho’, one of them being motorizing the average Joe and Jane.

The Fiat 500, for all intents and purposes, was born out of necessity. Even the marketing was typical post-war Italy, with the automaker highlighting its functionality, cheapness, and fuel economy compared to other European automobiles from the late 1950s. What Fiat didn’t back then is that it hadn’t created a means to an end with the 500, but an instant classic.Almost four millions units were manufactured from launch to 1975, all of them benefitting from a rear-mounted engine and rear-wheel-drive. Despite the fact the two-cylinder engine wasn’t exactly a performance-oriented design, it didn’t stop owners to drive the Cinquecento in anger on Italy ’s beautiful, winding roads. And in hindsight, it didn’t stop Abarth from having its way with the city car, creating a classic in its own right.The 126 that followed the 500 never enjoyed the same popularity as its antecedent, nor did the Cinquecento and Seicento of the 1990s. The year 2007, however, saw Fiat reimagine the 500 for the 21st century, and the rest is history in the making. Larger, safer, more technologized, and a bit more comfortable than the original, the modern iteration of the 500 is undoubtedly the most important product in the Italian automaker’s lineup.Yes, it’s a bit of a shame that Fiat decided to borrow the 500 name for the woeful 500L multi-purpose vehicle and the compact-sized 500X crossover, but marketing works in mysterious ways. Looking at the rest of the Fiat range, excluding the Mazda MX-5 Miata-based 124 Spider , it’s easy to understand why Fiat is clinging on to the 500 name so fervently.When all is said and done, few cars have left such a lasting impression on the automotive realm and on popular culture. Even fewer are still in production six decades later, so there you have it. Having said these, here’s a big fat happy birthday to Fiat ’s most iconic design of them all.