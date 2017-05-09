autoevolution

201 Fiat 500 Gets Sport Black Trim and Two-Tone Appearance Packages

 
9 May 2017, 21:39 UTC ·
by
If you don't have it, fake it. The Fiat 500 soldiers on for the 2017 model year by adding several optional appearance packages that we suspect won't bolster sales significantly.
These include the Sport Black Trim, Two-Tone, and Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe. The names pretty much explain what's going on, but we'll try and cover everything in detail.

Our favorite package is called Sport Black Trim and is only available on the 500 Pop model. It brings the sporty fascias from the previous Sport trim level, plus black-trimmed headlamps, a black painted roof, side sill ground effects, black side-view mirror caps, black sport spoiler, black tail lamps and 16-inch Hyper wheels in, you guessed it, black.

For $1,295 extra over the base 500 Pop, you also get interior goodies such as cloth bucket seats with silver accent stitching, a front passenger armrest, and a black instrument panel bezel. It's what you'll have to buy if you want a non-Abarth model that doesn't look girly.

The Two-Tone Appearance Package also joins the 500 Pop range for 2017 and consists of Nero (black), Rosso (red) or Bianco (white) accent roof and matching mirror caps for $295.

Lastly, there's the badly named Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe Appearance Package. Think of it as Abarth's version of a MINI Chilli pack. It offers a secondary roof color and accent colors for the mirror caps, body-side stripe, roof and spoiler at $495.

All three trim levels - Pop, Lounge, and Abarth - can be ordered with an automatic transmission for $995 and a sunroof for $795. This is not to be confused with the $1,495 Cabrio conversion.

“With its iconic, timeless, head-turning Italian design, the Fiat 500 continues to offer the ultimate in individual expression,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat in North America. “With new custom appearance packages and a full menu of options, customers can get exactly what they want while creating their own fun-to-drive personal statement.”
Fiat 500 FCA city car appearance package
 
