autoevolution

Matt Farah in 750 HP Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Fights Squirrel, Squirrel Wins

 
27 Apr 2017, 12:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Matt Farah recently jumped behind the wheel of the aptly named Callaway Corvette Aerowagen and we'll get to the details of his One Take ride soon, but first, we have a warning to issue.
You see, the aficionado might be in trouble, as we've spotted a pattern - it seems that, when Matt decides to hoon a supercharged machine packing north of 700 ponies through the "hills" that can be easily accessed from LA, something crossed his path, brutally interrupting his review.

Last time this happened, the calendar showed it was 2015 and Matt was flying downhill in a VF Engineering supercharged Lamborghini Huracan - he came across a Ford Explorer driver dragging a log on the road.

Well, during his stint in the 750 hp Callaway beast, a squirrel decided to cross the road in a hurry... just as Matt was talking about the overly capable brakes of the thing. Fortunately, the pattern we mentioned above also involves carbon ceramic brakes, so there was no impact on any of the occasions.

Returning to Callaway's practicality-boosting package, Matt talks about the lack of the pricing info for the supercharger package that dials the thing way past the Z06 level of performance. However, it seems that the 757 pack can be yours for $17,995.

And while justifying that investment may be more or less facile (warranty is on the menu, remember?), it's difficult to say the same about the Callaway-supplied hatch.

Sure, the new tail completely transforms the appearance of the 'Vette, while it also reportedly offers the kind of finish that won't make you regret the choice. However, its $15,000 price tag means this is one for the eccentrics out there. And some supercar lovers might be extremely happy with such a label.

P.S.: In a more serious warning, we're reminding you to take Matt's powaaah-related notes seriously.

Callaway Corvette AeroWagen matt farah Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet lol
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72