Matt Farah in 750 HP Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Fights Squirrel, Squirrel Wins

You see, the aficionado might be in trouble, as we've spotted a pattern - it seems that, when Matt decides to hoon a supercharged machine packing north of 700 ponies through the "hills" that can be easily accessed from LA, something crossed his path, brutally interrupting his review.Last time this happened, the calendar showed it was 2015 and Matt was flying downhill in a VF Engineering supercharged Lamborghini Huracan - he came across a Ford Explorer driver dragging a log on the road.Well, during his stint in the 750 hp Callaway beast, a squirrel decided to cross the road in a hurry... just as Matt was talking about the overly capable brakes of the thing. Fortunately, the pattern we mentioned above also involves carbon ceramic brakes, so there was no impact on any of the occasions.Returning to Callaway's practicality-boosting package, Matt talks about the lack of the pricing info for the supercharger package that dials the thing way past the Z06 level of performance. However, it seems that the 757 pack can be yours for $17,995.And while justifying that investment may be more or less facile (warranty is on the menu, remember?), it's difficult to say the same about the Callaway-supplied hatch.Sure, the new tail completely transforms the appearance of the 'Vette , while it also reportedly offers the kind of finish that won't make you regret the choice. However, its $15,000 price tag means this is one for the eccentrics out there. And some supercar lovers might be extremely happy with such a label.P.S.: In a more serious warning, we're reminding you to take Matt's powaaah-related notes seriously.