Mid-Engined Corvette "Fast Eddy" Shows HRE Wheels in the Desert

14 Mar 2017, 14:07 UTC
HRE Performance Wheels has just shared a handful of interesting photos portraying a mid-engined, 650 horsepower Corvette that's not built by Chevy. The desert setting bounces the natural light back at the lower part of the car, making the silver paint look almost liquid.
Known simply as "Fast Eddy", the fully bespoke car made by Aria Group packs a mid-mounted 650 horsepower V8 engine for those who don't want a Ferrari or a Lamborghini. We think it's what the 2017 Ford GT should have been all along.

Aria usually makes concept cars and also worked on the props of Transformers 3. So if Fast Eddy looks unobtainable, that's because it is.

The name was taken from the monicker of Ed Taylor, vice president of design at GM and the man responsible for many classic cars we love including the C4. He also happens to be the father of Aria Group’s co-founder Charles Taylor.

“We’re great friends with the folks at GM, and they know that we are doing this. This car is an homage to the very best of Corvette and GM. The design, however, is uniquely Aria’s," said Clive Hawkins, another co-founder, when asked about the apparent copyright issues. The crossed flags on the car’s nose have the letters “F” and “E,” not a checkered flag and a bow tie.

In fact, the whole nose of the car looks like the double-flag logo. Of course, this being an American car, it's not designed like the European supercars which have a cab-forward look. They also added extra storage behind the seats, so it's good for long trips.

Aria proved it could 'mass assemble parts' by supplying the Singer Porsche 911 project with high-quality carbon fiber body panels. They also worked with Tesla on a number of occasions.

Fast Eddy is supposed to enter limited production in 2018 with about 20 units expected to cost around half a million dollars. So check it out and tell us what you think of the lovely HRE wheels.
