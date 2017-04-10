2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition Salutes 65th Anniversary Of America’s Sports Car

The Corvette started life in 1953 as a two-seater roadster with a puny inline-6. What’s more, the body shell of the C1 is made out of glass fiber reinforced plastics. So how does the golden bowtie pay tribute to 65 years of America’s greatest sports car? Dress the current iteration in acres of carbon fiber, apparently.





Only available on the Grand Sport 3LT (starting from $76,190) and Z06 3LZ (starting from $89,390), you’re looking at $100k-plus suggested retail prices for either



To become available this summer, the Carbon 65 Edition is garnished with a Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior paint job, Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching, a blue soft top for convertible models, as well as unique fender stripes and door graphics. The list goes on with black wheels (Cup-style wheels for



As for contrasting touches, the blue-painted brake calipers look bewitching, as is the visible carbon fiber bits and bobs such as the ground effects, hood section, roof and tonneau inserts. The material further puts its mark on the spoiler, quarter intake ducts, steering wheel rim, and interior trim pieces.



Identified under order code Z30 in the order guide, the Carbon 65 Edition package is completed by Carbon-letted center caps, Carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors, Competition Sport Seats, and uniquely styled sill plates.



“Corvette is one of the most storied names in There’s no denying 'Vette fans are more interested in other 2018 model year goodies such as the C7 ZR1 and the LT5 V8 , but nevertheless, the Carbon 65 Edition will have to do ‘till Chevrolet is ready to open up on those subjects. And wouldn’t you know, the limited-run pack costs a mind-bending $15,000.Only available on the Grand Sport 3LT (starting from $76,190) and Z06 3LZ (starting from $89,390), you’re looking at $100k-plus suggested retail prices for either Corvette variant kitted with the Carbon 65 Edition package. It’s a lot of dough, but what you get in return is a thoroughly special machine.To become available this summer, the Carbon 65 Edition is garnished with a Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior paint job, Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching, a blue soft top for convertible models, as well as unique fender stripes and door graphics. The list goes on with black wheels (Cup-style wheels for C7 GS , Blade-style wheels for C7 Z06 ) with neat grooves.As for contrasting touches, the blue-painted brake calipers look bewitching, as is the visible carbon fiber bits and bobs such as the ground effects, hood section, roof and tonneau inserts. The material further puts its mark on the spoiler, quarter intake ducts, steering wheel rim, and interior trim pieces.Identified under order code Z30 in the order guide, the Carbon 65 Edition package is completed by Carbon-letted center caps, Carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors, Competition Sport Seats, and uniquely styled sill plates.“Corvette is one of the most storied names in Chevrolet and sports car history, with a heritage few can match,” declared Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “The new Carbon 65 Edition," Mr. Edwards adds, "honors that legacy, while offering customers another unique, special-edition model that personalizes the ownership experience.”