Japan's Rocket Bunny BMW M3s Go Out to Play in Tokyo "Secret Society" Meet

 
9 May 2017, 18:48 UTC ·
Over in Europe, BMW M3 mods come in all shapes and sizes, regardless of the Bimmer generation we're discussing. Nevertheless, Japan also has something to say about how the iconic M car's appearance could be customized. Meet the Rocket Bunny world of M3s, one that acts a bit like a secret society.
Kei Miura, the man behind the Tra Kioto label whose Rocket Bunny and newer Pandem kits are now famous across the world, has touched multiple generations of the M3.

And you can check out Miura-san's work for the E30, the E36 and the E46 M3 Coupes in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Despite the styling gap between the three generations of the naturally aspirated sportscar, the riveted-on kit has been adapted for all of them.

For the sake of comparison, we'll remind you of the freshest Pandem kit delivered by the Japanese tuner, namely the Honda S2000 package, which we introduced last month. You can check out the kit to see just how difference this widebody approach is to what can be seen on the M3s.The controversial side of this BMW M3 aftermarket tale
Given the cult status of the E30 M3 (check out the used market prices and you'll understand), certain aficionados might feel the need to label the aero kit seen here under "sacrilege". And, to add fuel to this fire, the simple lines of the E30 BMW 3 Series mean that this package stands out as the most brutal of the three.

Then again, for Japanese bodykit artists, the polarizing aura is a part of their work. And, to bring you another example of this path, it's enough to think of the Rauh-Welt Begriff air-cooled sculptures of Akira Nakai, which have split opinions in the Porsche realm for quite a while now.

