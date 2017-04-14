Chevrolet Updates Impala For 2018 With More Standard Equipment

The Impala
is getting on a bit considering the mid-size sedan hit the market in 2013 for model year 2014. The 2018 Impala won’t make things better from a visual standpoint, but what it does have to its name is more standard goodies than ever before.
On the subject of changes brought to the exterior, Siren Red Tintcoat was discontinued for 2018. In its place, three paint finishes were added: Cajun Red Tintcoat, Graphite Metallic, and Nightfall Gray Metallic. Chevy also deleted the 19-inch wheels, together with the Appearance and Protection packages.
The list of newities for 2018 include a Sunroof and Spoiler package. Exclusive to the 3.6-liter LFX V6-powered Impala LT, it consists of a power tilt-sliding sunroof and a subtle-ish rear spoiler. A couple of changes were also operated in the area of equipment groups. Notably, the Universal Home Remote is no longer tied to the power sunroof. What’s more, the heated steering wheel and heated front seats are now available with the LT Convenience Package.
As for the big news for the 2018 Impala, Chevrolet
decided that more standard equipment is the way to go. Premium Cloth/Leatherette replaces the Premium Cloth interior on Impala LS models, which also add MyLink Radio, an 8.0” infotainment system, compass display, and a USB port.
Mid-range Impala LT models pride themselves on new bits such as remote vehicle start and LED daytime running lights
. As for the top-of-the-line Premier, this flavor of the Impala gets satellite navigation, Universal Home Remote, wireless charging
for phones capable of such a feat, 120-volt power outlet, and a thumpin’ great Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system.
As the market for mid-size sedan continues to contract, it’s not exactly surprising Chevrolet chose to make the Impala better value than the last model year. It’s hard to make a splash against crossovers and SUVs
, but from the looks of it, the golden bowtie is not yet ready to give up on the Impala.
What I can’t get my head around, though, is why didn’t the 2018 Impala get a more modern tranny. The six-speed auto box is old news by modern standards, especially if you bear in mind that even the Cruze gets a nine-speed automatic
. The Camaro ZL1, meanwhile, ups the ante to ten ratios
.