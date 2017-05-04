Chevrolet Brings Minor Updates To Malibu For MY 2018

The front-wheel-drive mid-size sedan finds itself between a rock and a hard place in the day and age of cheap gas and increasing demand for crossovers and SUVs. And General Motors
found that the hard way in the first four months of 2017.
With 35 percent fewer sales compared to January – April 2016, it’s no wonder the Malibu finds it hard to earn its keep. It doesn’t help either that sales fell 17 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, but then again, Chevrolet
isn’t prepared to rethink its strategy in the mid-size segment. And thus, the Malibu soldiers on in 2018.
The new model year brings forth very few updates, so don’t expect sales to go back to how they once were. Arguably the most important addition is the Redline Edition
(pictured), an appearance package that’s all about good looks. Available only on the LT trim level with the Convenience and Technology Package, the Redline features 19-inch black-painted wheels with red details.
Highlights further include black front and rear bowties, the nameplate badge finished in black and adorned with a red outline, black mirror caps, and a blacked-out grille. The problem with the Redline, however, is availability. Why doesn’t Chevrolet offer it on the Premier is something I can’t get my head around.
Another newity for the 2018 model year is the addition of Sandy Ridge Metallic, thus bringing the color palette count to ten. The Redline, however, is available only in Mosaic Black Metallic, Summit White, Silver Ice Metallic, and Iridescent Pearl Tricoat. And worse still, the Redline can’t be kitted with the Sport pack.
Last, but certainly not least, the 13-gallon fuel tank on L, LS, and LT models equipped with the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine gets replaced by a 15.8-gallon tank. It’s the same size as the unit on the Malibu Premier
, which sports the 2.0-liter LTG as standard. By contrast, the Hybrid features a 13-gallon fuel tank.
Retail pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but chances are differences won’t be significant over the 2017 model year. As a brief refresher, the cheapest Malibu
starts from $21,680 excluding destination. For the range-topping Premier, you’re looking at more than $30k.