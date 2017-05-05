2018 Peugeot 308 Facelift Officially Unveiled, New Engines Included

Peugeot
has decided to restyle the 308, and the French have also unveiled it ahead of the scheduled reveal
date.
Initially, this car was supposed to be shown in June, but PSA Peugeot-Citroen decided for a “light reveal,” which consists of a few images accompanied by technical information. Be sure that the French will show more next month, but we will work with what we have in the official release.
The facelift in the 308 range
comes four years after the launch of the current model, which was also elected European Car of the Year
back in 2014.
At the time, the compact hatchback with a lion on its grille beat the BMW i3 and Tesla’s Model S, so you can understand the importance of this VW Golf fighter for its makers.
The styling differences include a new front grille, a set of LED daytime running lights for all models, and a few modifications here and there to refine some lines that needed a small twist.
Peugeot’s design team have changed the lighting signature in the front, and the bumper was modified. The Allure, GT Line, and GT come with a glass roof as standard.
The interior is the place where Peugeot made numerous changes, which include implementing the i-Cockpit concept. The ensemble includes MirrorLink, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with an improved multimedia unit that includes voice controls. There’s also a TomTom navigation system with 3D graphics and real-time traffic monitoring service (where available).
The level of technology was also improved, as the 308 facelift now comes with a total of eight driver assistance systems, which range from Active Safety brand and Active Lane Departure Warning to things like cruise control with a stop function, and much more. There’s also a parking assistant that steers the car in a parking spot and out of it, when desired.
There are also a couple of differences in the drivetrain lineup, which include an updated three-cylinder gasoline engine with a six-speed manual, and a 1.5-liter BlueHDi diesel with 130 HP
that also features an improved emission reduction technology.
The top-of-the-line BlueHDi, which is an 180 HP diesel
, received an eight-speed automatic from the Japanese specialists at Aisin.