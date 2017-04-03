2018 Peugeot 308 Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Alleged June 2017 Debut

As long as it doesn’t have an RS or a GTI badge, no compact hatch is worthy of being taken into consideration, or is it? Considering how well the Golf sells in Europe, even with the entry-level 1.0 TSI engine, there is a certain something in there that makes this vehicle segment more influential than others.





As far as the oily bits are concerned, three- and four-cylinder engines are in the offing in three flavors: BlueHDi, PureTech, and THP. Word has it Peugeot plans to debut an all-new turbo diesel engine with the 2018 model year facelift, but nothing concrete has been divulged up to this point in time. A definitive step-on for Peugeot, the 308 is one of the most underrated models in its class. It’s comfortable, it’s roomy, it has the obligatory je-ne-sais-quoi one would expect from a French car, and it also happens to be quite a frugal drinker. In 1.6 e-HDi 115 PS form, I adore the 308.Redesigned from the ground up in 2013, the compact-sized hatchback is facing ever-better competition. Volkswagen only recently performed a facelift on the Golf, an all-new Hyundai i30 is out there, and Renault really hit the nail on the head with the quirky yet noteworthy Megane IV.It’s rather clear, then, that Peugeot needs to apply a mid-cycle refresh as soon as possible if it doesn’t want the 308 to get left behind. And as it happens, that facelift is due to arrive in June 2017. The peeps over at Forum-Peugeot are responsible for the said debut date, as are for the first-ever photographs of the 2018 Peugeot 308, pictured in all its glory.Based on previous spy photos of pre-production prototypes, the leaked photos appear to be the real deal. A more elegant grille with a 3D-type mesh adorns the front, as do a pair of 508-inspired headlights with striking LED daytime running lights. The front and rear bumper received some nip ’n’ tuck too, but nothing too wild by modern Peugeot standards.The interior, though, hides the biggest surprise yet. Or disappointment, depending on how much you like the i-Cockpit dashboard . As you can too see, Peugeot didn’t even bother to upgrade the 308 to the much-talked about i-Cockpit. On the upside, the automaker didn’t mess with the small-diameter steering wheel, which is one of the most defining bits of the 308.As far as the oily bits are concerned, three- and four-cylinder engines are in the offing in three flavors: BlueHDi, PureTech, and THP. Word has it Peugeot plans to debut an all-new turbo diesel engine with the 2018 model year facelift, but nothing concrete has been divulged up to this point in time.