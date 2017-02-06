autoevolution

Citroen Considering C3 Hot Hatch, But It Needs to Be Comfortable Too

 
6 Feb 2017, 17:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With all this talk about the Golf GTI, we tend to forget that Peugeot's sister brand used to have its own cars branded with those three magic letters.
In the 80's, we had the Visa GTi and the quirky-looking BX19 GTi. Of course, almost none of them are on the road to lust after. And the same can be said about Citroen's more recent hot hatchbacks, like the C4 VTS, with its 180 horsepower 2-liter engine and the steering wheel that didn't move, or the plucky C2 VTS.

A new report from Auto Express suggests the French are looking into making a rival for the Fiesta ST based on their brand new C3. Speaking during the opening round of the 2017 WRC, the Monte Carlo rally, PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares hinted that the C3 might get the GTi badge.

"There may be some plans to upgrade the engines and go a little further," the official added. Of course, that the same man who said the Peugeot 308 R might see limited production as an A45 sleigher, so he could just be telling us what we want to hear.

But the official might be indirectly confirming plans for a C3 facelift or engine updates, not a hot hatch. No matter how you look at it, the Citroen supermini doesn't look like it's been designed to scare the Fiesta. But some buyers might just want a 130 horsepower turbo and some bigger alloys, a VTR, if you will.

The words of product planning chief Xavier Peugeot seem a lot more cautious: "Is it relevant to have Citroen Racing road cars? Definitely, but I would like to keep this message of comfort at the same time. This is the challenge."

It's this editor's opinion that Citroen shouldn't try to make a car that's good at everything. The C3's funky design already means some compromises have been made from the perspective of a keen driver, like the positioning of the gear stick or the high center of gravity. Either make a WRC car for the road, like a smaller Focus RS, or stick to family crossovers!
2017 Citroen C3 Citroen C3 VTS Citroen C3 WRC Hot Hatch Citroen
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CITROEN Testdrives:

2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
CITROEN C4 Cactus66
CITROEN DS5 66
CITROEN DS3 66
CITROEN C3 54
CITROEN C3 Picasso 59
CITROEN C4 63