autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Adds No-Cost Delmonico Red Paint Finish

 
6 Apr 2017, 8:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced in 2015, the Rebel is arguably the most interesting iteration of the Ram 1500. It’s butch, it’s potent, and it can hold its own even on roads where there’s no tarmac. But being two years old, Ram decided that the Rebel could use a little update for 2017.
Arguably the most important addition for 2017 is Delmonico Red. This paint, as pictured in the featured photo, is a rather dignified finish that goes rather well with the taut stance of the Rebel. It joins Flame Red, Bright Silver Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Mojave Sand, Brilliant Black, and Bright White, and it’s a no-cost addition to the color range.

“Truck buyers are looking for new colors and features that make a statement and allow them to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley, the head honcho of the Ram Truck brand. “Whether it’s the off-road-enthusiast appeal of the Ram 1500 Rebel or the luxury and sophistication of the Ram Limited, Ram trucks deliver features and durability that are winning over more and more owners,” he concluded.

On the inside, the Delmonico Red-painted Rebel features black-and-grey upholstery, which contrasts nicely with black anodized bezels on places that include the doors, center console, instrument cluster, and gauge cluster. The all-black heated seats boast Rebel embroidery, as well as Light Slate Gray accent stitching. The floor mats, meanwhile, are good old rubber units designed to capture water, snow, and mud.

The 2017 model year also sees select 1500 Night models add body-color running boards, whereas the Limited trim level prides itself on the same visual change as the Night, plus a suite of monochromatic accents. Speaking of the Limited, the Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 in this configuration can now be ordered with body-color R-A-M lettering on the tailgate.

On the subject of price, the Ram 1500 Rebel Delmonico Red starts from $45,095 plus $1,395 destination. As for the 1500 Night edition and the Limited with the monochromatic appearance package, the pricing kicks off from $38,885 and $53,265, respectively.
Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck Ram 1500 v8 Ram 4x4
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78