2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Adds No-Cost Delmonico Red Paint Finish

Introduced in 2015, the Rebe
l is arguably the most interesting iteration of the Ram 1500. It’s butch, it’s potent, and it can hold its own even on roads where there’s no tarmac. But being two years old, Ram decided that the Rebel could use a little update for 2017.
Arguably the most important addition for 2017 is Delmonico Red. This paint, as pictured in the featured photo, is a rather dignified finish that goes rather well with the taut stance of the Rebel. It joins Flame Red, Bright Silver Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Mojave Sand, Brilliant Black, and Bright White, and it’s a no-cost addition to the color range.
“Truck buyers are looking for new colors and features that make a statement and allow them to stand out from the crowd,”
said Mike Manley, the head honcho of the Ram Truck brand. “Whether it’s the off-road-enthusiast appeal of the Ram 1500 Rebel or the luxury and sophistication of the Ram Limited, Ram trucks deliver features and durability that are winning over more and more owners,”
he concluded.
On the inside, the Delmonico Red-painted Rebel features black-and-grey upholstery, which contrasts nicely with black anodized bezels on places that include the doors, center console, instrument cluster, and gauge cluster. The all-black heated seats boast Rebel embroidery, as well as Light Slate Gray accent stitching. The floor mats, meanwhile, are good old rubber units designed to capture water, snow, and mud.
The 2017 model year also sees select 1500 Night models add body-color running boards, whereas the Limited trim level prides itself on the same visual change as the Night, plus a suite of monochromatic accents. Speaking of the Limited, the Ram 1500
, 2500
, 3500
in this configuration can now be ordered with body-color R-A-M lettering on the tailgate.
On the subject of price, the Ram 1500 Rebel Delmonico Red starts from $45,095 plus $1,395 destination. As for the 1500 Night edition and the Limited with the monochromatic appearance package, the pricing kicks off from $38,885 and $53,265, respectively.