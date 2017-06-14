Abarth Pays Tribute To Riva With 695 Rivale 175th Anniversary

As far as design is concerned, the Italians are in a league of their own. Be it cars or boats, it’s a rule of thumb. About the latter, few boats ooze La Dolce Vita more than the Riva Aquarama.





What about customers in the market for more performance from the Abarth 695? Well, look no further than the This year, the company celebrates 175 years since it was established in 1842 on Lake Iseo in Sarnico, Italy. To celebrate the milestone, Riva joined hands with Fiat to create the limited-run Abarth 695 Rivale 175th Anniversary.With production capped at 175 units for the fixed-head and 175 examples of the convertible body style, the 695 Rivale is a seriously rare breed. Offered exclusively in Riva Sera Blue and Shark Grey paint with an aquamarine beltline pinstripe, the Italian pocket rocket takes its exotic name from Riva’s new 56 Rivale ultra-luxurious yacht.Complementing the exterior is an exquisite cabin, upholstered in blue leather. Carbon fiber kick plates are on the menu as well, as is a choice between carbon fiber and mahogany for the dashboard. On the technological front, the 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system comes as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring.The Akrapovic exhaust system is there to let the 1.4-liter turbocharged four-banger sing the song of its people as loud as possible. The small-sided engine is tuned to produce a rather respectable 180 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) run of 6.7 seconds. Top speed is rated at 225 km/h (140 mph), which is enough to get you in trouble in most of Europe Other elements designed to set the 695 Rivale apart from other Abarths come in the form of unique 17-inch alloy wheels and a numbered plaque. Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect Abarth to charge top dollar for the ultra-limited edition featured in the adjacent photos.What about customers in the market for more performance from the Abarth 695? Well, look no further than the Biposto variant.