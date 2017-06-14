autoevolution

Abarth Pays Tribute To Riva With 695 Rivale 175th Anniversary

 
14 Jun 2017, 13:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As far as design is concerned, the Italians are in a league of their own. Be it cars or boats, it’s a rule of thumb. About the latter, few boats ooze La Dolce Vita more than the Riva Aquarama.
This year, the company celebrates 175 years since it was established in 1842 on Lake Iseo in Sarnico, Italy. To celebrate the milestone, Riva joined hands with Fiat to create the limited-run Abarth 695 Rivale 175th Anniversary.

With production capped at 175 units for the fixed-head and 175 examples of the convertible body style, the 695 Rivale is a seriously rare breed. Offered exclusively in Riva Sera Blue and Shark Grey paint with an aquamarine beltline pinstripe, the Italian pocket rocket takes its exotic name from Riva’s new 56 Rivale ultra-luxurious yacht.

Complementing the exterior is an exquisite cabin, upholstered in blue leather. Carbon fiber kick plates are on the menu as well, as is a choice between carbon fiber and mahogany for the dashboard. On the technological front, the 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system comes as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring.

The Akrapovic exhaust system is there to let the 1.4-liter turbocharged four-banger sing the song of its people as loud as possible. The small-sided engine is tuned to produce a rather respectable 180 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) run of 6.7 seconds. Top speed is rated at 225 km/h (140 mph), which is enough to get you in trouble in most of Europe.

Other elements designed to set the 695 Rivale apart from other Abarths come in the form of unique 17-inch alloy wheels and a numbered plaque. Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect Abarth to charge top dollar for the ultra-limited edition featured in the adjacent photos.

What about customers in the market for more performance from the Abarth 695? Well, look no further than the Biposto variant.
Abarth 695 Rivale hot hatchback Riva Abarth 695 Cabriolet Abarth Fiat 500
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our FIAT Testdrives:

2016 Fiat 500X64
2015 Fiat 500C Abarth63
Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati78
Abarth 50062
FIAT Bravo 59