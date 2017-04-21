Fiat 500 Gets A Special Edition Called Mirror

The Fiat
500 Mirror. What does that mean to you? In the first instance, I was tempted to think that the Turin-based company put extra large-sized vanity mirrors in the sun visors, but the word “Mirror” actually stands for smartphone mirroring.
That’s right, ladies and gents! Fiat somehow slapped the “Mirror”
label to your run-of-the-mill 500 with a very average reason in mind: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
. Dear Fiat, have you heard that pretty much every big-time automaker offers the two mirroring features without bragging about them?
Now that my rant is over, I’ll give the Italian manufacturer the thumbs up for how it specced the 500 Mirror. Now available to order in the UK
and priced from £12,515 on the road, the Mirror boasts five exterior colors. Electronica Blue is an excellent choice that contrasts nicely with the chromed mirrors.
Special badging on the B-pillars and chrome-finish 14-inch alloy wheels are on the menu as well, with 15-inch rollers available as an optional extra. Media buttons on the steering wheel and Uconnect 7.0-inch HD LIVE touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth are standard too, as are the USB and AUX ports.
Being centered around Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the 500 Mirror enables users to access apps and phone functions via the Uconnect system. Users have a second means of interacting with the said systems in the form of vocal commands. Available both as a hatchback and as a convertible, the UK-spec Fiat 500 Mirror special edition comes exclusively with the Fire mill.
The 1.2-liter unit churns out 69 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, and it’s matched with a five-speed manual transmission. In this configuration, owners should expect no more than 60.1 mpg on the combined cycle. Opting for the Dualogic box ups the ante to 62.8 mpg.
In Italy, the 500
Mirror starts from €15,350 and it's also available with the 0.9-liter TwinAir two-cylinder and the 1.3-liter Multijet turbo diesel.