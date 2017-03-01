EuroNCAP Tests The Fiat 500, Ford Ka+, And Citroen C3 - Neither Gets Five Stars

EuroNCAP
has published the results of a new batch of safety evaluations for new automobiles available on the European market.
The latest session had six vehicles tested, but this story will focus on those that got the lowest ratings. You already know that EuroNCAP grades cars from zero to five stars, and three of the models tested in this session
got less than five stars. The cars in question are the Fiat 500
facelift, Ford’s Ka+, and the Citroen C3.
The French hatchback managed to get the biggest grades out of this test, as it obtained four EuroNCAP stars. As the officials of the institution have noted, the Citroen
showed that “a respectable rating
” is also achievable for this segment.
The C3
got 88% of all available points for adult occupant protection, 83% for child occupant protection, and 59% for pedestrian protection. The level of safety assistance equipment was graded at 58%.
Meanwhile, Ford’s Ka+ obtained three EuroNCAP stars. Protection for adult occupants was rated at 73%, while child occupant security was graded at 61%. The pedestrian ranking was 57%, while safety assist got just 29%.
The officials of EuroNCAP criticized Ford
for the Ka Plus’ poor score, and even noted that Ford “smashed high hopes for the segment
” with the release of this car, which has “mediocre safety performance.
”
Just like the Ford Ka+
, the Fiat 500 facelift lacks an autonomous braking technology system, which is already available on half o new cars that are on sale today. The two models also do not have rear seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters, which are now standard on most automobiles on the market today.
Fiat’s 500 facelift scored 66% for adult occupant protection, while child safety was at 49%. Pedestrian safety obtained 53% of available points, while safety assist was at the low value of 27%.
Michiel van Ratingen, the Secretary General of EuroNCAP, has explained that the Fiat 500 is an old car, and the facelift’s small improvements do not hide that fact.
He says that consumers “might be better off
” waiting for the all-new 500 in the hope that Fiat
will offer a car that competes with its rivals on safety
, just like the car did a decade ago when the MY2007 500 was launched.