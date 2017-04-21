autoevolution

Icon Puts Out Field Armor Stryker Vest For Girls

 
21 Apr 2017
by
One of Icon’s most famous piece of riding gear is now available for female motorcyclists. Yep, there’s a Field Armor Stryker Stealth for her now and it goes for an MSRP of $130.
The Women’s Field Armor Stryker vest features all the same construction as the men’s version but has been retailored for a woman’s fit. The back plate has been made slightly shorter by changing to a five or six plate arrangement.

Additionally, the midriff and velcro adjustment straps have been rescaled for proper fit. Of course the main function of the vest’s back protector still remains intact as the women's version meets applicable certification standards for back protecting.

The vest uses a vented biofoam and airmesh chassis, with an injection-molded chest plate and integrated air intakes. The back plates are articulated injection-molded scales with additional exhaust air cutouts.

Icon’s Striker Vest was specially designed for hot weather, when looking cool and staying cool are not mutually exclusive. The kit is adjustable, using torso elastic straps allowing for on-the-fly modifications.

The vest is tested and certified according to EN1621-2:2014 standards. However, wearing just this vest while riding won’t be enough to protect you in case of a crash. You should always pair it with a light textile jacket or mesh that has proper protections for your skin, elbows, and shoulders.

The Striker Vest comes in either black on black or pink on black color themes. It is also offered in two shell sizes, which through the adjustable straps can be adapted for either S/M r L/XL.

If you’re concerned about overall looks, the vest can be paired with an Airmada Sugar helmet, Wireform textile jacket, Hella Denim riding pants, Eastside Waterproof boots, and Anthem Blender Touchscreen gloves, all being found in Icon’s vast gear lineup.
