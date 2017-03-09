Fiat 500' 60th Anniversary Edition Launched In Geneva, Only 560 Will Be Made

Ahead of the Cinquecento’s 60th birthday
, Fiat has revealed an anniversary edition of the 500 at the Geneva Motor Show
.
Fiat
dubs the anniversary model Sessantesimo, which means “sixtieth” in Italian, but there were kind enough not to name it that way for the rest of the world.
Some people might be disappointed by that aspect, but saying you own a Fiat 500 60th Anniversary is better than trying to pronounce Sessantesimo if you cannot speak Italian. Pro tip: use your hands to make gestures, it might just work.
The brand from Torino will only build 560 units of this anniversary model, so those who are not that quick to the ordering books might not get to say they own a Sessantesimo until they hit the second-hand market in a few years from now.
Fiat
is selling the special edition of the 500
under the “Forever Young” slogan, and the company has announced it will operate an advertising campaign across all mediums, from radio to the web.
FCA's core volume brand describes the 500 as an “icon on four wheels, not only a car,” and the description is accurate if you consider that this nameplate is about as famous as the Volkswagen “bug” without being sold across the world, like the latter once was.
If you are looking for a reason to party this summer, but are not an American, you can celebrate the 500
’s 60th birthday on the 4th of July.
Starting today, the order books for the Fiat 500 60th Anniversary are open in Europe. It comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster, a navigation system, dedicated alloy wheels with “560” on their logo, automatic climate control, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others. The starting price of this model has not been disclosed, but feel free to inquire at your local dealer if you want a Sessantesimo.