Fiat 500 to Get Special Edition With Hellcat Engine, Limited Availability

The days of cars being built in sheds are not over, and the same can be said about projects done by employees in their spare time.
Ford’s ongoing GT was developed in complete secrecy, and this has inspired the Blue Oval’s rivals at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. A gathering of dedicated engineers, who prefer to remain unnamed, have designed and built an extraordinary version of the Fiat 500.

They have been working on a very strict schedule, as their dream had to be concealed from the management and their colleagues, but they revealed it once it was ready.

The goal of the project was to fit an entire Hellcat engine and drivetrain combination into a Fiat 500. As you can imagine, the unit was placed behind the driver, and a new firewall had to be made.

Those were the smallest problems encountered by the development team, as they had numerous other challenges ahead of them in this grueling endeavor. Once the project was finished, they managed to get an appointment with Sergio Marchionne, the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Apparently, he liked the idea, and declared the Fiat 500 Hellcat “insanely fun” to drive. This has not been confirmed yet, but it appears that the CEO of the corporation asked to keep the first unit for himself.

Fortunately, FCA dealers in the USA will be able to sell the 500 Hellcat to interested buyers. However, because this project is not an off-the-shelf product, it will have limited availability and stricter purchase conditions.

Interested clients are awaited at Fiat dealers on the first day of April, and they must pay for the car in cash. Checks, credit cards, and any financing alternatives will be refused.

The Italian-American corporation has not specified the MSRP of the 707-HP Fiat 500, but you can imagine it will not be as affordable as the Fiat 500 Abarth.

However, it should be cheaper than a Hellcat, but you need to pay in cash. We suggest using a duffel bag to carry the money, as plastic bags may break under the weight.
