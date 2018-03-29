autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Watch: Nissan GT-R Alpha Queen Sets 2,842 AWHP Dyno World Record in Fiery Run

29 Mar 2018, 14:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Last year, the Nissan GT-R entered the six-second territory, with Godzilla reaching this kind of quarter-mile performance after a decade on the market. Now that the 2018 season has kicked off, R35s once again strive to set new records and we're here to talk about the world's most powerful GT-R.
9 photos
Nissan GT-R Alpha QueenNissan GT-R Alpha QueenNissan GT-R Alpha QueenNissan GT-R Alpha QueenNissan GT-R Alpha QueenNissan GT-R Alpha QueenNissan GT-R Alpha QueenNissan GT-R Alpha Queen
The title recently went to the GT-R Alpha Queen, with the machine having hit the dyno in maximum attack form as part of the TX2K 2018 event.

And the results were nothing short of delicious, with the Nissan managing to deliver 2,842 hp and 2,076 lb-ft of twist - keep in mind that these are the values at the wheels, which means the crankshaft output of the machine sits at around 3,200 horses.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 motor of the Nissan GT-R has been built by AMS Performance, which decided to take things to the limit to see the kind of output the hardware could deliver.

Of course, the most powerful R35 and the quickest or fastest incarnations of the machine aren't the same thing.

For instance, the said Texan velocity gathering saw the Alpha Queen delivering clean 7s passes, while the beast managed to hit 228 mph in the rolling mile adventure.

The piece of footage below allows you to check out the record-setting dyno run of the Alpha Queen, flame-spitting and all.

The said numbers were obviously delivered during the final run, with the dyno graph in the image gallery above showing the results delivered by the monstrous mill.

"Our Engine Calibrator started the pull and gave everyone the thumbs up. He eased into the throttle. The engine sang as the RPMs quickened. Everyone watching could tell from the sound of the run that we had achieved something special. It was the sound of an Earth-shaking 2842 All Wheel Horsepower, a record," the aftermarket specialist stated on its blog.

Nissan GT-R Nissan drag racing dyno
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
NISSAN models:
NISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverAll NISSAN models  
 
 