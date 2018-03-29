Watch: Nissan GT-R Alpha Queen Sets 2,842 AWHP Dyno World Record in Fiery Run

Last year, the Nissan GT-R entered the six-second territory, with Godzilla reaching this kind of quarter-mile performance after a decade on the market. Now that the 2018 season has kicked off, R35s once again strive to set new records and we're here to talk about the world's most powerful GT-R.

The title recently went to the GT-R Alpha Queen, with the machine having hit the dyno in maximum attack form as part of the TX2K 2018 event.And the results were nothing short of delicious, with the Nissan managing to deliver 2,842 hp and 2,076 lb-ft of twist - keep in mind that these are the values at the wheels, which means the crankshaft output of the machine sits at around 3,200 horses.The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 motor of the Nissan GT-R has been built by AMS Performance, which decided to take things to the limit to see the kind of output the hardware could deliver.Of course, the most powerful R35 and the quickest or fastest incarnations of the machine aren't the same thing.For instance, the said Texan velocity gathering saw the Alpha Queen delivering clean 7s passes, while the beast managed to hit 228 mph in the rolling mile adventure.The piece of footage below allows you to check out the record-setting dyno run of the Alpha Queen, flame-spitting and all.The said numbers were obviously delivered during the final run, with the dyno graph in the image gallery above showing the results delivered by the monstrous mill."Our Engine Calibrator started the pull and gave everyone the thumbs up. He eased into the throttle. The engine sang as the RPMs quickened. Everyone watching could tell from the sound of the run that we had achieved something special. It was the sound of an Earth-shaking 2842 All Wheel Horsepower, a record," the aftermarket specialist stated on its blog.