Navara-based 2018 Nissan Terra Says Cheese To The Camera

The Terra is Nissan
’s newest take on the body-on-frame segment. A no-nonsense sport utility vehicle based on the NP300 Navara, the newcomer has been caught on camera without any camouflage hiding its bodywork from sight. And it looks… well, just as you’d expect.
19 photos
A competitor to the likes of the L200-based Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, the high-riding Nissan will replace the Paladin (a.k.a. Xterra) in China and features seating for up to seven passengers. The China-spec model, pictured courtesy of auto.163.com
, will be offered with a 183-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder of the naturally aspirated variety.
The automaker hasn’t confirmed if we’ll see the Terra
coming to the United States, and the prospect is even less likely if you consider the Frontier is derived from the former-generation Navara. However, the Pathfinder is a unibody, so there’s certainly room for the Terra in the U.S.
Sources close to Nissan suggest the replacement for the Frontie
r is on the way, though it’s hard to say if the all-new pickup will arrive in time for the 2019 model year or later. One thing that’s certain is that the automaker will manufacture the newcomer in Mississippi alongside the bigger Titan.
As for the Terra, it’s hard to say if Nissan can make a case for it in this part of the world. As for the European market, chances are the body-on-frame SUV
will get the 2.3-liter dCi turbo diesel engine from the Navara, which is available in two states of tune (160 and 190 metric horsepower), and with two transmissions: six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic.
This particular segment of the body-on-frame kinsfolk is about to welcome another new kid in the guise of the 2020 Bronco
. Ford confirmed it’s based on the 2019 Ranger for North America, and in all likelihood, it will too be offered with seating for seven passengers. A Raptor version could also be available considering the Ranger Raptor is on the books.