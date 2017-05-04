autoevolution

Dust Storm Blocks Beijing Traffic, It Affects Northern China As Well

 
4 May 2017, 8:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Beijing went through a dust storm this week, and it locked down the city because of its severity.
Older adults and children were instructed to stay indoors, and residents were advised to avoid any outdoor activity. In other words, it was so bad that people were asked to stay inside to prevent any injury or harm. The storm came from Mongolia and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and it went as far as northern China.

The city’s air quality ratings went well away from the recommended World Health Organization Limits. The environmental agency in Beijing reported small breathable particles at 500 micrograms per cubic meter, which is about 20 times more than the maximum safe level for humans.

Dozens of flights have been delayed or canceled to prevent any accidents or potential damage to the airplanes, and traffic was restricted to avoid further troubles on the road. Beijing’s air quality has been a problem for the authorities for several years now, and smog is also something common in the city.

Evidently, it is not normal to have smog in a city, and having its residents become accustomed to it. The health hazards of this phenomenon are worrying. Chinese people have taken to social media to express their outrage with the weather, but it was done in a humorous manner.

As the BBC notes, one resident of Beijing said that he “feels closer to lung cancer,” while another stated that he had “gotten used to the smog, and it is time to try something new.”

Pollution in the China’s capital gets worse in the winter, because heating plants work with coal. The city’s first “Red” alert for pollution was issued back in 2015, and authorities are struggling to improve the situation.

The measures that have been undertaken include closing factories, planting more trees, and reforming the coal industry. The continuous expansion of the city into the desert did not help improve the situation.


Beijing China Storm extreme smog pollution
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78