2019 Nissan Altima Debuts in New York With 2-Liter Turbo and AWD

The rumors were true! We finally have a Nissan Altima with a powerful turbo engine, all-wheel-drive and styling not aimed towards geriatric buyers. The all-new 2019 Altima sedan debuted today at the New York Auto Show, and we're more than happy with the outcome.

The new 2.0-liter unit has a variable compression technology, the same one Infiniti recently introduced on its SUV . It replaces the old 3.5-liter V6 with some very impressive specs being offered: 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. As with the QX50, you'll have to put in premium fuel to get the maximum output.



Another downside is that the turbo will only be offered on the top SR and Platinum trim levels. The basic S, SV, and SL will carry a new 2.5-liter inline-4 with power boosted from 179 to 188 horsepower and torque up to 180 lb-ft versus 177 lb-ft.



The overall styling is heavily influenced by the V-motion 2.0 Concept from a little over 12 months ago. But it's somehow more restrained like it doesn't want to stand out that much.



The interior of the 2019 Nissan Altima features the firm's "gliding wing" dashboard design with a tablet-like screen perched on top of the dash. It's also got the semi-autonomous ProPILOT Assist system plus a barrage of safety systems such as Rear Automatic Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist.



"This new Altima builds on 25 years and more than 5.6 million Altima sales to date – but to us, this is just a starting point," said Denis Le Vot, senior vice president, chairman of management committee, Nissan North America. "That's why we decided to shake up the midsize segment in terms of design, driving enjoyment and technologies that are advanced and affordable."