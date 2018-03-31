New Skoda Vision X Small SUV Will Debut At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

More on this:

1 2018 Skoda Fabia Hatch and Combi Shows Strange Headlights in New Videos

2 2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Vision X Concept, Rides on New Rapid Platform

3 2018 Skoda Fabia Rolls Out Mid-Cycle Refresh At Geneva Motor Show

4 Skoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and Electricity

5 2019 Skoda Superb PHEV Will Have Passat GTE Engine and 70 KM EV Range