autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

New Skoda Vision X Small SUV Will Debut At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

31 Mar 2018, 11:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Speaking to a group of journalists at the financial results press conference, Skoda head of sales and marketing Alain Favey confirmed that the Vision X would go from concept to production-ready model at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. That’s a year of waiting, but all in all, the Vision X has a lot to live up to within and beyond the Volkswagen Group, including the T-Roc and SEAT Arona.
27 photos
2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid Platform2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Concept in Geneva, Rides on New Rapid PlatformSkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and ElectricitySkoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and Electricity
As per Automotive News Europe, “the new addition will give Skoda a true competitor in Europe’s small SUV sector, which grew 6.4 percent to 1.34 million sales last year.” It will be made at the Mlada Boleslav plant in the Czech Republic, with the newcomer accounting “for much of the planned 80,000 capacity increase.”

Like the Arona and T-Roc, the Vision X or whatever the production model will be named rides on the Volkswagen MQB A0 platform. What that means in terms of oily bits is three- and four-cylinder powerplants, good ol’ manual and fast-shifting DSG, as well as the Haldex-clutch 4Motion all-wheel-drive system offered as an option.

Bearing the mind the concept is hybridized, there’s a case to be made for an eco-friendly drivetrain as well. Skoda chief executive officer Bernhard Maier confirmed at the conference that the automaker developed an electric axle, with Skoda now discussing “who, when, and where we will produce it.”

Maier further told the media “the concept gave a good idea of the production car’s design,” so don’t expect anything too different from the Vision X presented at the Geneva Motor Show. If Skoda carries over the 2,645-millimeter wheelbase of the concept to the production model, the Vision X will be pretty practical, as in roomier than the T-Roc (2,603 mm) and Arona (2,566 mm).

If small SUVs are your thing, Volkswagen announced that it’s gearing up for the convertible take on the T-Roc. According to chief executive officer Herbert Diess, the T-Roc Cabriolet will go into production in Palmela, Portugal no later than 2020.
2019 Skoda Vision X concept Skoda Vision X crossover Skoda SUV MQB
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
SKODA models:
SKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactSKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniAll SKODA models  
 
 