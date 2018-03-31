New Skoda Vision X Small SUV Will Debut At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Speaking to a group of journalists at the financial results press conference, Skoda head of sales and marketing Alain Favey confirmed that the Vision X would go from concept to production-ready model at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. That’s a year of waiting, but all in all, the Vision X has a lot to live up to within and beyond the Volkswagen Group, including the T-Roc and SEAT Arona.
As per Automotive News Europe, “the new addition will give Skoda a true competitor in Europe’s small SUV sector, which grew 6.4 percent to 1.34 million sales last year.” It will be made at the Mlada Boleslav plant in the Czech Republic, with the newcomer accounting “for much of the planned 80,000 capacity increase.”
Like the Arona and T-Roc, the Vision X or whatever the production model will be named rides on the Volkswagen MQB A0 platform. What that means in terms of oily bits is three- and four-cylinder powerplants, good ol’ manual and fast-shifting DSG, as well as the Haldex-clutch 4Motion all-wheel-drive system offered as an option.
Bearing the mind the concept is hybridized, there’s a case to be made for an eco-friendly drivetrain as well. Skoda chief executive officer Bernhard Maier confirmed at the conference that the automaker developed an electric axle, with Skoda now discussing “who, when, and where we will produce it.”
Maier further told the media “the concept gave a good idea of the production car’s design,” so don’t expect anything too different from the Vision X presented at the Geneva Motor Show. If Skoda carries over the 2,645-millimeter wheelbase of the concept to the production model, the Vision X will be pretty practical, as in roomier than the T-Roc (2,603 mm) and Arona (2,566 mm).
If small SUVs are your thing, Volkswagen announced that it’s gearing up for the convertible take on the T-Roc. According to chief executive officer Herbert Diess, the T-Roc Cabriolet will go into production in Palmela, Portugal no later than 2020.
