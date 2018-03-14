2018 Skoda Fabia Hatch and Combi Shows Strange Headlights in New Videos

The Skoda Fabia facelift is about to go on sale after being presented at the Geneva Motor Show. Thus, the company has released a few videos detailing both the hatchback and Combi (wagon) versions.

For now, the Fabia is still Skoda's third best-selling car, but it's already being overshadowed by the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs, with another one coming next year.



Since its launch in 2014, the third-generation model has sold more than 500,000 examples. That's about half of what the VW



Cosmetically, not much has changed. The new headlights might be considered ugly, but designers only changed one line, the one at the bottom. New taillight graphics resemble those of Octavia's facelift.



Why does it look sporty? Well, because you're looking at the Monte Carlo model, the Fabia's only claim to sportiness. For about €1,300 over the top Style trim, you get a set of black skirts and spoilers, back front grille 16-inch black wheels with 215/45 R16 tires, though 18-inch alloys are optional.



The interior video doesn't show the funky red Monte Carlo trim. However, we do get to check out the panoramic sunroof and a multitude of Simply Clever convenience features.



All infotainment systems are now sporting a 6.5-inch touchscreen and come with Bluetooth, USB, and SD card connectivity. YStep up to the Swing Plus and Amundsen setups to get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.



The Fabia facelift only comes with 1-liter 3-cylinder engines ranging in output from 60 to 110 HP . The press release makes no mention of the 1.4 TDI which suggests diesel has been stripped from the range.



