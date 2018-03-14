autoevolution
Tesla Model 3 Hits 0% Battery Charge. What Now?

The last thing you want to see on the display of your electric vehicle is a big zero percent in the area where battery charge is displayed. It's probably what chronically pessimistic EV owners dream at night right before they wake up and have to change the sheets because of all the sweat.
Range anxiety isn't a term mentioned as often around battery-powered cars as it used to be, but the fact you can't hitch a ride with your jerrycan to the closest gas station whenever you run out of juice is still one of the main concerns for most people who are still reluctant to owning an EV.

Honestly, given how easy it is to plan a route these days that takes charge level and charge stations availability into consideration, you really have even less of an excuse than ICE drivers if that happens. The only remaining inconvenient, of course, is the time it takes to put the miles back on the clock compared to pouring fuel in the tank.

However, hitting rock-bottom in an EV isn't recommended, and not because it puts a lot of strain on your nerves, but on the vehicle's battery pack. Do this several times, and its performance will start to deteriorate. Considering it drops in performance over time without any help, that's not a very attractive proposition.

But what if you were pushing things to the limit with your range and missed a turn for the charging station, placing you on a detour that's a few miles longer than the remaining range shown on the display? Well, if you happen to drive a Model 3, now you have the answer.

Like regular cars, you'll actually be able to drive on reserves for a bit longer before coming to a complete stop. How much longer? Well, we're afraid nobody was brave enough to find out, but you can at least know for sure that 2-3 miles (3-5 km) are guaranteed, as well as five minutes of waiting.

At least that's what the authors of the clip below claim, and it seems perfectly reasonable.

