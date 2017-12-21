Here Are Europe's Top 10 Best Selling Cars for 2017

Okay, our data is only going to include 11 months of the year. But we thought it would be fun to conclude 2017 before it's over. And it's not like anything is going to stop the VW Golf from being No.1.

The Golf 7.5 was launched this year, and it looks like it boosted sales to the same level they were at in 2013, when the VW was brand new, 445,206 units sold in the first 11 months of the year. The only rival in this Top 10 is the Astra, which came last with 204,743 sales or less than half of what the Golf managed.



Small cars continue to be extremely popular, with the



The numbers gathered by JATO Dynamics indicate the overall European car market grew 3.8% compared to the first 11 months of 2016, with 14.43 million units registered over the period.



SUVs continue to rise in popularity: 31.9% of the overall market, an increase from the 27.6% recorded in 2016. Every carmaker expects this trend to continue. However, there are only two models in the Top 10, the Nissan Qashqai and VW Tiguan. We're surprised that small and cheaper crossovers like the Duster or Renault Captur haven't begun to sell in such significant numbers.



The same brands that were popular in 2016 are in demand now. 1,567,748 Volkswagen models were sold in Europe alone, followed by Renault (1,040,268) and Ford (977,322).



Here is the list of Top 10 best-selling cars in Europe right now:



1. Volkswagen Golf – 445,206 units

2. Renault Clio – 298,990 units

3. Volkswagen Polo – 255,370 units

4. Ford Fiesta – 237,770 units

5. Nissan Qashqai – 230,860 units

6. Peugeot 208 – 225,198 units

7. Opel/Vauxhall Corsa – 221,497 units

8. Volkswagen Tiguan – 218,238 units

9. Skoda Octavia – 214,329 units

