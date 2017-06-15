Skoda Celebrates The Production Of The 500,000th Third-Generation Fabia

The Octavia remains the perennial bestseller of the marque, but the Fabia isn’t too far behind. With 202,800 units sold in 2016, the subcompact model is the third best-selling Skoda
in the lineup, trailing behind the Rapid in terms of sales by approximately 10,000 examples.
Since its introduction in 1999, the Fabia in both hatchback
and station wagon
forms spawned more than four million copies. Now in its third generation, the current model hit a bit of a milestone as the 500,000th example of the breed rolled off the assembly line in Mlada Boleslav.
A Moon White-painted Combi, the celebratory Fabia is equipped with a 1.0-liter TSI
turbocharged three-cylinder mill and a dry-clutch DSG. An appropriate drivetrain for a vehicle of this shape and size, isn’t it?
“500,000 third-generation Fabias built and 4 million Fabias produced in total are powerful testimonies of Skoda’s high production quality,"
said board member production and logistics Michael Oeljeklaus. “Each of the three generations has characterized the development of the brand, featuring the latest technologies and exceptional space for outstanding value for money, complemented with attractive designs and superior technologies for safety and comfort."
To put that figure into perspective, the current Fabia still has a long way to go until it catches up with its predecessors. Total production of the first generation, for example, stands at 1,790,000 cars. The Skoda Fabia II, on the other hand, has 1,710,000 reasons to be proud of itself.
Rated five starts for safety by the Euro NCAP, the 2017 Skoda Fabia is available in 14 exterior colors and no less than 110 color combinations. And at 12,150 euros for the hatchback and 13,450 euros for the longroof, it’s also within the reach of many first-time car buyers.