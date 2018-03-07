autoevolution
2019 Skoda Small SUV Previewed by Vision X Concept, Rides on New Rapid Platform

Skoda's Vision concepts have pretty forgettable names, but it's interesting how they find new shades of green every time. This slice of lime is called the Vision X, and it previews the smallest of three SUVs Skoda wants in its lineup, which will go on sale next year.
The automaker says the production model will closely mirror the design of the Vision X, which is not surprising at all, considering the Vision S and Kodiaq are nearly identical.

However, there's a certain "too good to be true" vibe about those narrow LED headlights, since most Skodas are built to a budget.

For us, the most interesting stuff about the Vision X is concentrated around the floor pan. The crossover is built on top of the same platform as the next Rapid compact. Interestingly, the wheelbase measuring 2,645mm is different from both the MQB-based VW T-Roc and the MQB A0-based SEAT Arona. In short, it's probably going to be a very practical car.

The interior of the concept features four bucket seats and two skateboards in the trunk, which is quite silly. However, we've got our eye on the infotainment screen. SEAT recently let slip that it's responsible for the development of new dashboard tech with fewer buttons. Could the whole VW Group be moving to a tablet-style layout?

We feel that the powertrain of this concept needs to be looked at as two separate parts. At the front, we have a 1.5-liter turbo that's been made to run on CNG and produces 130 HP and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft of torque). It's a preview of the 1.4 TGI currently used by the Golf, Leon, and Octavia.

We have 100% confidence that such a thing will enter production. But the Vision X also has some funky hybrid tech, consisting of a starter-generator under the hood a motor between the rear axles which can help deliver up to a ridiculous 1,000 Nm of torque. We think this actually means the production SUV won't have AWD unless its a form of hybrid assist.
