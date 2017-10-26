autoevolution
 

First SEAT Arona Review Says It Corners Nicely, Rides Better Than Ateca

26 Oct 2017
The small SUV market has positively exploded with entries from Korean or French automakers. But the Arona is the first one from the Volkswagen Group, and it comes with the typical SEAT design flair.
While the Spanish brand's car knows for keen driving, they've transitioned towards cost-effectiveness in recent years. Like the bigger Ateca, the Arona plays that card well. There's going to be a third, bigger SUV coming next year, but that's another story.

What we mean to say is that the Arona doesn't come with sweet handling or stiff suspension. There's never going to be a Cupra model either, though we suspect SEAT points its crossovers into corners better than Peugeot and especially Citroen.

The interior is not the most creative in the segment, but everything feels functional and well screwed together. The Arona shares the latest infotainment system with the Ibiza hatchback and various other bits with the Leon.

At 400 liters, the trunk is easily big enough for a young family, so some will pick it over the conventional-looking Leon. We think the crossover is a sharp-looking thing, and this metallic two-tone paint gives it an upmarket vibe. However, you will have to pay top euro for the options. However, the VW T-Roc is more expensive still, and we don't think it's as good looking.

This first review says the Arona still corners nicely, but rides better than the more expensive Leon or Ateca models. The only downside is that you can't go off-roading or opt for the more powerful engines, but we think those things won't put buyers off.

You get a choice of 95 or 115 HP 1.0 TSI petrol or 1.6 TDI diesel. The top-spec option is a 1.5 TSI Evo with 150 HP. It's not the most economical of the bunch, but we'd buy it for the smoothness. But if you're a high-mileage driver, then go for the diesel.

