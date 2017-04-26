autoevolution

300 HP SEAT Ateca Cupra Still Doesn't Want to Show Its Design

 
26 Apr 2017, 18:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
SEAT publically admitted that it's planning to launch an Ateca Cupra model in 2017, and we've already figured out that it's going to have 300 PS... or 310. But the all-important design of one of the first performance SUVs in this class is still hidden.
We supposedly got our first glimpse of the Ateca Cupra design language with the FR model earlier this month. But they didn't do that much to the front bumper or side skirts. Also, we're not sure SEAT is really going with Volkswagen's trademark quad exhaust system.

These latest spy photos are from the Nurburgring and provide no new information, which is unusual for a car that's supposed to come out in 2017. The front fog lights have given way to larger air intakes, but one of them appears to be a fake.

It looks like there are prop shafts in the middle of the rear wheels of this prototype. But almost all the Leon Cupra models send their 300 horsepower to the front wheels, while the wagon model offers an AWD option. This configuration would make the performance Ateca lighter while also differentiating it from the rival Tiguan R.

As standard, the SUV will get a slightly lower suspension and bigger brakes. However, there should be a track pack with sticker rubber and even better Brembo stoppers. All models should balance comfort and speed with a standard adaptive suspension system.

Could they be playing it safe with the first Cupra SUV? Maybe, but the Ateca has many years of service left, and the frequent updates of the Leon give us hope.

If you fancy one, know that prices should start in the region of €40,000, making the Cupra as expensive as the early VW Touareg full-sized SUVs. But with no M version of the X1 in sight, the going won't be tough for the Spanish automaker, at least not at first.
SEAT Ateca Cupra SEAT Ateca Ateca Cupra Seat spyshots
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our SEAT Testdrives:

2015 SEAT Leon ST Cupra78
2015 SEAT Leon X-Perience77
SEAT Leon SC75