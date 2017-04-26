300 HP SEAT Ateca Cupra Still Doesn't Want to Show Its Design

SEAT publically admitted that it's planning to launch an Ateca Cupra model in 2017, and we've already figured out that it's going to have 300 PS... or 310. But the all-important design of one of the first performance SUVs in this class is still hidden.





These latest spy photos are from the Nurburgring and provide no new information, which is unusual for a car that's supposed to come out in 2017. The front fog lights have given way to larger air intakes, but one of them appears to be a fake.



It looks like there are prop shafts in the middle of the rear wheels of this prototype. But almost all the Leon Cupra models send their 300 horsepower to the front wheels, while the wagon model offers an AWD option. This configuration would make the performance Ateca lighter while also differentiating it from the rival



As standard, the SUV will get a slightly lower suspension and bigger brakes. However, there should be a track pack with sticker rubber and even better Brembo stoppers. All models should balance comfort and speed with a standard adaptive suspension system.



Could they be playing it safe with the first Cupra SUV? Maybe, but the Ateca has many years of service left, and the frequent updates of the Leon give us hope.



