New 2017 SEAT Leon Cupra 300 Photo Gallery Released

I think it was round about March 2014 when SEAT unveiled the Leon Cupra 280 with a track event near Barcelona. Almost three years later, the venue for the Cupra 300 seems the same, not that it bothers us.





Well, the facelift itself isn't bad at all. From the front, the new headlights look like those of the Ateca, and the plastic on the grille looks less cheap. But overall, it's still the same car, unlike with the Golf and especially the Octavia.



The interior is where they've messed up in my opinion. As you can see from the extensive photo gallery below, the Cupra has lost its manual handbrake, which has been replaced by the Golf's e-brake.



That might give you two cupholders, but it also means I will never buy the



On the plus side, the infotainment screen is a peach, and ambient lighting will go down well with the fans.Added side skirts, adaptive cruise control

Unlike before, when the Cupra had a low-output 265 model and a 280 performance one, there's only the 300 now. However, that doesn't mean all cars are the same.



Upon careful inspection of the photo gallery ( was looking for my wallpaper), some side skirts emerged. These things are very subtle, looking like a pencil cut down its length and glued to the bottom. However, it's never mentioned in the press release.



These are only added to the car when you order one of the Performance Packs, costing from €2,680 in Germany.



Speaking of spending money, SEAT is probably asking more for the Leon Cupra because adaptive cruise control seems to be standard. So every hot hatch will have that little indentation in the lower front grille. Between that and the equally standard DCC chassis, they are throwing science into the hooligan mix.







