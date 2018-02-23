Volkswagen Confirms T-Roc Cabriolet Production in 2020

Volkswagen just confirmed it would build its first SUV-cabriolet at the Osnabrück factory starting in the first half of 2020.

Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, says: "Volkswagen is evolving into an SUV brand. The T-Roc is already setting new standards in the compact SUV segment. With the cabriolet based on the T-Roc, we will be adding a highly emotional model to the range. I am especially pleased to note that we can count on the Osnabrück team's decades of experience with convertibles. The Osnabrück plant now has bright prospects for the future." We are, of course, talking about the T-Roc Cabriolet. The German automaker even released a preview sketch, but we don't really need to look at it because two concepts have already previewed it.There was the T-Cross Breeze concept, a true convertible crossover with golden paint, as well as the T-Roc Concept with a targa top. But for production, Volkswagen will go for a standard folding fabric top, just like you see on the Range Rover Evoque. Speaking of which, Range Rover brags about what a huge sales success the roofless Evoque has been and how it's a trailblazer. That's probably why VW decided to join this odd segment, seeing as the Dieselgate scandal put a damper on developing odd-ball niche models like this.Volkswagen will dump another €80 million or $100M into the Osnabrück to prepare for the arrival of the new T-Roc model. That isn't a lot of money, leading us to believe that it was planned from the start.By 2020, the brand intends to expand itsrange throughout the world to 20 models. At that moment, it's expected that about two in ever five Volkswagen sold will be off-roaders.Despite critical reviews , the T-Roc has already received 70,000 orders, suggesting that it could be even more popular than the Tiguan. It's built to a price but has a particular design flair that will translate to the cabriolet model. But it should also spell the end of the Beetle.Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, says: "Volkswagen is evolving into an SUV brand. The T-Roc is already setting new standards in the compact SUV segment. With the cabriolet based on the T-Roc, we will be adding a highly emotional model to the range. I am especially pleased to note that we can count on the Osnabrück team's decades of experience with convertibles. The Osnabrück plant now has bright prospects for the future."