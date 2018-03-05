Skoda Vision X Concept Revealed, Runs on Natural Gas and Electricity

autoevolution
Skoda is using the Vision X concept for two things. Firstly, it previews the design of a possible small crossover. And second, it shows a new compressed natural gas (CNG) hybrid electric drivetrain.
If the proportions of this concept are familiar, that's because it's probably a sister car to the SEAT Arona, thus making it a rival for the Renault Captur.

With a total length of 4,250mm, the Vision X is about 16mm longer than the T-Roc and 112mm longer than the Arona. It also features a 2,645mm wheelbase, which is bigger than both and about the size of a compact car's.

The Czech automaker described the styling as "crystalline," meaning its a slightly more geometric and futuristic version of the Karoq. We know that almost all Skoda concepts are production-intent, but we doubt these funky full-LED headlights will stick, since they would be expensive.

A clear emphasis is placed on sustainability with this concept, as it's Skoda's first-ever car that runs on CNG and electricity. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter turbo engine rated at 130 HP and 200 Nm (147l b-ft). This runs off regular gasoline or CNG stored in two tanks, one underneath the rear seat and the other positioned behind the back axle.

Also, the crossover also has two electric motors. The first acts as the belt-driven starter generator and is connected to the engine, while the other resides inside the rear axle and works with a small lithium battery pack. The press release states that it can release as much as 1,000 Nm of torque, though the Vision X is quite slow, reaching 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds.

We've head about similar technology being developed for the Golf 8 and are pleased to see Skoda has access to it as well. Using all the available fuel, the Vision X is said to offer a range of up to 404 miles (650 kilometers) while CO2 emissions stand at a very low 89 g/km. Color us unimpressed!

