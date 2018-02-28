autoevolution
 

2019 Skoda Superb PHEV Will Have Passat GTE Engine and 70 KM EV Range

28 Feb 2018, 18:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Skoda is continuing to rub elbows with more premium German car brands. As such, a plug-in hybrid version of the Superb, its biggest and most luxurious car, will be launched next year.
15 photos
Skoda Vision E Concept (teaser for 2020 Skoda EV)Skoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E Concept
We suspect that the launch of the Superb PHEV coincides with a mid-life facelift for this somewhat forgettable Czech sedan/wagon. And thanks to the wonders of the MQB platform, it's easy to install the electric goodies.

While the Volkswagen GTE brand has been relatively unsuccessful in conquering the Prius market, it does come with the technology needed by the Superb.

According to a recent scoop from UK magazine Auto Express, the Superb PHEV is going to have 215 HP from a combination of 1.4-liter TSI engine and electric motor.

We expected Volkswagen to eventually switch to the newer 1.5 TSI, but it seems that's not the case. The Superb PHEV will, however, have one significant advantage over the Passat GTE, and that's pure electric driving range.

The Passat promises 50 km (31 miles) of pure electric range on its 9.9 kWh battery. However, the Superb's under-trunk area is big enough for a 13 kWh battery which means 70 kilometers with absolutely no CO2 emissions. For most people, that's enough for the commute to and from work.

“It’s not a question of the technology, but we have to see what our customers are expecting from such a product, and how much they’re willing to pay for it, because the plug-in hybrid systems don’t come free”, according to their chief of powertrain development, Martin Hrdlicka. “So, first we have to see how the Superb goes, and the reaction of our customers.”

Of course, by the time the Superb PHEV is launched, we're going to be dealing with a brand new generation of Octavia. But even if a plug-in version of that car isn't approved, we know that Skoda's first fully electric car will be derived from VW's MEB platform and enter production in 2020.
2019 Skoda Superb Skoda Superb PHEV Skoda green Passat GTE
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SKODA models:
SKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactSKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniAll SKODA models  