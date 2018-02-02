autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 M Testing in Sweden, Expected to Debut This Summer

With a few exceptions, carmakers from around the world are currently engaged in a race to bring as many SUVs to the market as possible. And while certain players are late to the game, BMW is one of the companies that has built the foundation of the high-riding phenomenon, with the X5 kicking off the Bavarians' SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) offensive nearly two decades ago. This year will see BMW introducing the fourth generation of the mid-sized crossover, with the 2019 X5 M also being on the list.
A prototype of the 2019 BMW X5 M has been spied completing the final stages of testing in Sweden and you can notice it in the image gallery above - the rumor mill talks about a summer debut for the all-new X5.

The M version of the new X5 will make use of the brilliant evolutionary twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 animating the 2018 M6, so you can expect around 600 hp.

And with the super-sedan introducing the brilliant M xDrive all-paw hardware, which includes a rear-only driving mode dedicated to drifting aficionados, we're expecting the all-wheel-drive system of the 2019 X5 M to be brilliant.

Since the current X5, which landed in 2013, is based on a modified version of its 2007 predecessor's platform, the generation change taking place this year will bring serious chassis updates.

As such, the CLAR architecture, which has already proven itself in models such as the 5 and the 7 Series, will up the ante on both the handling and the coziness fronts.

The M incarnation of the newcomer has to deal with quite a burden. You see, back in 1999 when the X5 was born, the M Division wouldn't place its badge on crossover. Nevertheless, the BMW name used to go all about driving dynamics back then, so with or without the M badge, its vehicles had a special connection to the driver.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for luxury and coziness have seen the Bavarian automaker having to spread its efforts to up the ante on this front, which has resulted in a slight dilution of its driving machines' go-fast character.

Fortunately, BMW is well aware of this matter and has been making efforts to bring back the true spirit of the brand for a few years now. As you can imagine, the said context puts a lot of pressure on any new model wearing the M badge and the 2019 X5 M is no exception.

However, with the 2018 M5 proving that the BMW M engineers can make wonders, we're expecting the new X5 M to be an impressive machine.
