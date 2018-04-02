2020 Audi Q1 Could Happen If Demand for Crossovers and SUVs Keeps Growing

At the present moment, the Q lineup comprises of the Q2, Q3, Q5, and Q7. With the Q4, e-tron quattro (Q6), and Q8 confirmed for production, where does Audi leave the Q1? As it happens, the German automaker filed for the trademark four years ago.
The Q1 is still under consideration as the smallest crossover in the range, with Auto Express reporting that the newcomer “is still a few years away from production, although it should be here before the end of 2020.” Be that as it may, Audi hasn’t approved the project out of cautiousness for how the market will evolve by 2020.
Speaking to Audi’s sales and marketing head, Bram Schot told the publication that “you cannot ignore the SUV trend.” The official added: “The question is how wide and how deep do we make the programme with SUVs? (…) Don’t be surprised if in two or three years you do see the car, as we try to react fast to markets.” Reading between the lines, Mr. Schot has a concrete idea about what the Q1 wants to be.
Expected to ride on the MQB A0 platform of the 2019 Audi A1, the crossover will slot below the subcompact-sized Q2. Think of it as the more premium alternative to the SEAT Arona and Skoda’s production version of the Vision X Concept, with the latter confirmed to go official at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
What this means, in turn, is three- and four-cylinder engine options in TFSI and TDI flavors, six-speed manual and seven-speed S-tronic transmission options, front-wheel-drive as standard and all-wheel-drive if you need it thanks to quattro. This particular system isn’t quattro ultra, which is exclusive to MLB-based Audi models.
Is there a case to be made for a hotter drivetrain? Audi confirmed the SQ2 would arrive in the latter half of 2018 for the 2019 model year, boasting a detuned version of the 2.0-liter TFSI from the S3 and four exhaust pipes. So yeah, the SQ1 isn’t wishful thinking if you look at the bigger picture.
