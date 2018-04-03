2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition Will Set You Back $45,995

As if the automotive realm didn’t have enough blacked-out special edition models, Chevrolet decided to offer the Tahoe in Custom Midnight flavor. Priced at $45,995 including $1,295 for the destination and delivery fee, the newest addition to the range will arrive at U.S. dealers in the spring, sporting lots of standard equipment.
Based on the Tahoe LS, the Custom Midnight is gifted with something Chevrolet refers to as “Midnight appearance.” To you and me, make that black-painted 18-inch wheels, grille, assist steps, and bowtie emblems. Wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, the full-sized SUV can hold its own off the beaten path.
The third-row seat was removed for additional utility, with the automaker quoting 54 cubic feet (1,529 liters) of cargo space behind the second row of seats in their upright position. While on the subject of interior, the Custom Midnight comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot, up to five UBS ports, five power outlets, and a 110-volt three-prong outlet.
Teen Driver, remote start, and Rear Vision Camera are also standard. The Enhanced Driver Alert Package is optional, featuring Forward Collision Alert, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, Safety Alert Seat, and IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control.
The 5.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 is good for 355 horsepower, translating to an EPA-estimated 23 miles per gallon (10.23 liters/100 kilometers) on the highway and a maximum towing capacity of 6,600 pounds (2,994 kilograms). When specified with 2WD and the Max Trailering Package, capacity goes up to 8,600 pounds (3,901 kilograms).
“The introduction of the Tahoe Custom last year was well-received by our customers who were looking for the capability of a full-size SUV with the added utility of increased rear cargo space,” commented Sandor Piszar, marketing director of Chevrolet Trucks. “The Tahoe Custom Midnight takes the capability and value of the Custom trim and adds rugged, all-black features found on our popular Midnight Editions.”
