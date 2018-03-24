Shaved 2019 Corvette ZR1 Arrives at Dealer for Aero Installation: Ferrari Look

We've talked about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on numerous occasions, with the supercar now finally being ready to meet its first owners. Of course, this means the supercar has landed at dealers, which brings an occasion to check it out in shaved form.

While its sub-7 status of the machine is almost certain, we're curious to see how the ZR1 compares to the current holder of the Nurburgring production car record, namely the 6:47 911 GT2 RS. As you'll notice in the image above, the ZR1 'Vette reaches dealerships in shaved form, with the aero package installation taking place after the transport phase of the car - pixel tip to Deviate Motoring for the image we have here.So, whether we're talking about the ZTK Performance Package, which includes the adjustable high rear wing and the front splitter with carbon fiber end elements or the normal package, which comes with the low wing, your car has to follow this installation procedure.Thus, the rear wing, the side skirts and the front splitter are installed at the dealer, which is why we can now check out the vehicle without all these aero bits. And yes, the Ferrari resemblance is here, not that there would be anything new about this aspect of the C7.Given the dealer arrival, the Chevy engineers who polished the final details of the new ZR1 earlier this year have completed their tasks - here's a soundcheck delivered by the 755 hp LT5 heart of the supercar during such a testing episode.Nevertheless, there is one important aspect of the C7-gen Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 that remains hidden. We're referring to the Nurburgring lap time of the supercharged V8 monster.General Motors has stated that it left the final Green Hell testing for the 2018 season, which is now open. As such, it shouldn't take long until we get to find out the chronograph number of the 'Vette.While its sub-7 status of the machine is almost certain, we're curious to see how the ZR1 compares to the current holder of the Nurburgring production car record, namely the 6:47 911 GT2 RS.