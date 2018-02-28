2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Trio Delivers a Soundcheck at Florida Gas Station

Corvette testing engineers are split into two main camps these days. There are those who handle the development of the upcoming C8 'Vette and those who polish the final details of the 2019 ZR1 incarnation of the C7 model. And while you might expect the mid-engined development to take all the glory, we need to mention that the new ZR1 has yet to deliver its full might.

Now, before we move any further, we need to explain that we've brought along a real-world sighting of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 for today. We're looking at a trio of test cars involving both the Coupe and the Convertible incarnations of the machine.As it was the case with the spotting we brought to you earlier this month, these cars pack the small rear wing. Nevertheless, the true delight delivered by the video showcasing the three cars comes from its aural side, since we get a decibel taste of the 755 hp LT5 supercharged 6.2-liter V8.The YouTuber behind this clip also expressed his feelings and emotions in the description of the video: "These triplets were hanging out at the local Race Track Gas station down in Naples Florida, they are here for testing at the local test facility. Man do they sound good!"Returning to the waiting game mentioned in the intro, the golden bowtie still hasn't delivered a Nurburgring lap time for its halo car. We spotted multiple C7 ZR1 test cars blitzing the Green Hell with cameras taped to their noses last year. Nevertheless, Chevrolet claims it only used 2017 to set the staggering 7:16 lap time of the Camaro ZL1 1LE, leaving this year for the Corvette ZR1 attempt.And our expectations for the ZR1's Nordschleife number are sky-high, with the 650 hp Camaro-delivered number we mentioned above being a hint towards the track performance of the monstrous Corvette.We have no doubts about the sub-7m assets of the 2019 ZR1, while we can't help but wonder whether this will aim to one-up the current holder of the Nurburgring production car lap record, namely the 6:47 Porsche 911 GT2 RS