2019 Audi R8 V6 Rumored to Debut at 2018 New York Auto Show

20 Mar 2018, 13:22 UTC ·
by
The 2019 model year will see Audi refresh the R8. In production since 2015, the second generation of mid-engine supercar is also expected to gain an entry-level engine choice in the form of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 co-developed with Porsche.
Displacing 2.9 liters and proved to 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 600 Nm (442 pound-feet) in the RS5 Coupe, the EA839 is anticipated to develop in the ballpark of 500 ponies in this application. Considering that the R8 V10 is an idea lighter than the RS5 Coupe, the transition from ten to six cylinders is very, very compelling.

As standard, the R8 V10 comes with 540 PS and 540 Nm, enabling an acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds. The RS5 Coupe needs 3.9 seconds to get into the three-digit realm. Even if the rumors turn out to be true and the R8 will gain the EA839, the 5.2-liter V10 will live on until production of the current-gen R8 grinds to a halt.

Being related to the 3.0-liter TFSI V6 in the Audi A8, the 2.9-liter could be augmented with mild-hybrid technology in the R8 and future Audi Sport models. In the RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, and Panamera 4S, the high-performance engine makes use of a micro-hybrid system supplied by Valeo. While it doesn’t provide the driven wheels with power, it benefits from a starter-alternator for the stop-start feature.

According to Motoring, Audi is expected to present the R8 V6 at the 2018 New York Auto Show next week. If the report will be proven right by the four-ringed automaker, the newcomer would be the first R8 since the 2006 original to downsize from ten cylinders. Be that as it may, the 4.2-liter cross-plane V8 is dearly missed.

On that note, it’s hard to tell what the future holds for the R8 after this generation goes the way of the dodo. Development boss Peter Mertens made a cryptic comment in this regard, which appears to be a sort of confirmation that the R8 is not long for this world.
