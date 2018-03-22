autoevolution
Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted Outside Mugello Circuit, Looks Amazing Out in The Wild

The Ferrari 488 Pista has made its debut earlier this month, at the Geneva Motor Show and, after feasting our eyes on the track special, we're all eager to meet the thing in the real world. Well, until we get to find out how the Pista can translate its amazing specs into sensations, we'be grought along a piece of footage showcasing the Fezza out in the wild.
The Prancing Horse was caught on camera outside the Mugello Circuit, with this Italian encounter showing the Pista next to a regular 488, if we might call the latter so.

Returning to our real-world curiosty we mentioned above, we're particulary curious to check out the FDE system of the newcomer - we're refering to the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, a feature that uses advanced braking-based torque vectoring to help the driver perform the tail-out dance.

Here's how the Italian describe the system: "The FDE uses Ferrari software to adjust the brake pressure at the calipers. This additional level of control further fine-tunes the Ferrari 488 Pista's performance through, and powering out of, corners making the car's handling even more effortless, intuitive and predictable. The extra confidence the system gives means that drivers can more easily control yaw angles, even on the limit,"

Then again, with the Pista badge boosting the maximum output to 720 ponies (we're looking at a 50 horsepower increase here), while allowing the dry weight of the mid-engine animal to drop to 1,280 kg (2,822 lbs), the advances regarding the interaction with the driver are welcome.

Oh, and we still don't know the pricing of the Ferrari 488 Pista, which is expected to sit north of the $300,000 mark.

P.S.: If you missed the Geneva introduction of the Italian exotic, we've added a second video below (the clip on the right), which shows the 488 Pista moving around during the Swiss event.

ferrari 488 pista
