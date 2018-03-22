2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. Audi R8 V10 RWS Comparison Test Is an Autocar Battle

Ever since the first coming of the Audi R8, a move that took place back in 2006, there have been aficionados who just couldn't help but compare the Ingolstadt supercar to the Porsche 911. And now that the second-generation R8 has introduced the V10 RWS rear-wheel-drive model, that comparo seems more reasonable than before.

In fact, when it comes to this duel, gearheads are split into two main camps. There are those who feel that the Neunelfer's icon status means the comparison is ridiculous and those who see things from a more rational perspective: we're talking about two supercars packing naturally aspirated engines that send their power to the rear-wheels via a dual-clutch gearbox (mind you, the 911 is also offered with a manual, while the R8 comes in two-pedal form only).Well, regardless of which camp you belong to, the time has come to see the two slabs of Germany fighting, with autocar having brought the rear-engined animal and the mid-engined beast together.At least for now, the Brits didn't come up with a complete test, which would include both road and track shenanigans. Instead, they chose to take the Audi and the Porscha out to play on the road.The R8 V10 RWS is heavier than the 911 GT3 , but its V10 heart makes more power and torque than the flat-six motor of the Neunelfer.Nevertheless, this comparison isn't about sheer numbers, even though all the specs you need are mentioned in the video. For one thing, these two members of the VW Group are as different as they come in terms of philosophy - while a mid-engined proposal would've shocked Audi customers in the past, the rear-engined configuration of the Porsche 911 has been with the car for over five decades now.In the end, it's all about the feelings and emotions generated by the two and we have to mention that the aural part of the experience is extremely important. Fortunately, the soundtrack of the clip allows one to get a respectable taste of these machine's voices.